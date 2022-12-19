Albany rink has skaters rollin' in

Roller-skating is back in Albany, and the rink is being filled to capacity every weekend.

But for the owner of NorthWest Skateland, Michael McCombs roller-skating isn't just a pastime. A roller rink is a safe space where differences can be set aside.

Humble beginnings

When 12-year-old McCombs vandalized a roller rink, he didn’t know that action would change the course of his life.

Coming from a broken home, McCombs describes his childhood as a troubled one. He sought peer validation and took out his frustrations, as a lot of teenagers do, he said.

After he was caught “being a nuisance,” McCombs was put to work to make up for the damage he had done.

In exchange, he was welcomed into the world of roller-skating. He had always wanted to learn to skate but didn’t have the money, he said.

“I became part of the family,” McCombs said. “It was my safe zone.”

He hasn’t looked back since: “Roller rinks saved my life."

A 'neutral zone'

Before coming to Albany, McCombs owned a roller rink in Los Angeles and saw its power at work: Rival gang members would make peace. When they were in the rink, their differences were settled, and they didn’t wear their gang-associated colors in the rink, he said.

It's something he doesn’t really think could happen anywhere else.

"It still brings people together no matter who you are. You put your skates on, and there’s no divide,” he said.

Talk to any roller skater, and they have stories to pass on to generations, he said. It’s a meeting place; it's where bonding happens, he said.

Rolling into Albany

The local rink is certainly a happening place to be. NorthWest Skateland has been filled to capacity since opening in June, McCombs said.

The rink is partnered with the YMCA. It represents the first public roller rink in Albany in about a decade, he estimated.

Before that, Albany locals had to travel far distances to skate.

For Albany resident Josh Hammer, that meant traveling to Eugene, Salem and Portland to skate.

He saw many familiar faces at those rinks, but it wasn’t until NorthWest Skateland opened that he realized many of his skating squad were fellow Albany commuters.

“Now that one opened up in Albany, we’re never moving,” he said.

Hammer is a regular at NorthWest Skateland. He describes the atmosphere as stepping into an episode of the show “Cheers,” where everyone knows each other and greets one another by name.

While some children were still learning to walk, Josh Hammer was learning to skate at 2 years old, he said.

Now he skates with his wife and daughter. The feeling of skating is difficult for him to describe.

“It’s kind of like flying,” he said.

More to come?

Right now, the roller rink is in Phase 1 of construction. There’s music and screens that display videos.

But soon, McCombs hopes to get the lights to sync with the music. He also sees some projects on the horizon, such as a snack bar in the YMCA’s shared space and more storage for rink-goers' personal items.

A lot of the workers are young people, said McCombs.

“It gives them a work ethic and something to look forward to,” he said.

Roller-skating also has a positive impact on mental health, he added. He would know. McCombs works in the mental health field.

When he isn’t managing the rink on the weekends, McCombs is providing mental health services to at-risk youth in Corvallis.

McCombs lives by the motto “When our community wins, everyone wins”, he said.

Albany, he hopes, is just the beginning. He foresees expanding his rink business across the country.

“There’s a need for children and adults,” he said, “When you put your skates on, you’re there together.”

Holidays at the rink

A Christmas sing-along will take place Dec. 23 at 3209 Pacific Blvd. SW. The rink will open to all with $10 admission from 7 to 9 p.m. An adult session is set for 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., with $15 admission.

For those who want to roll into the new year on wheels, NorthWest Skateland will host a New Year's kids-only lock-in event from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., filled with dancing, laser tag, dodgeball and watching the ball drop. Admission is $65.

All ages are welcome from 7 to 10 p.m., with a ball drop on Eastern time.

For more information on hours of operation and upcoming events, visit www.nwskateland.com.