Albany Downtown Wine Walk is back

It’s been two years since the last Albany Downtown Wine Walk. Visitors can be forgiven if they’ve forgotten they can’t stroll down the street, glass in hand, to visit each stop.

That’s why volunteers from the Rotary Club of Albany will be at the walk, set for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, kindly reminding wine-tasters that all sipping and savoring must be done inside. State law. Yes, even if it’s a sunny, warm and gorgeous day — and who knows? Anything can happen in a mid-valley May.

And if it rains? Not to worry, now that pandemic restrictions have eased, nothing is stopping the Albany Downtown Wine Walk — the 12th since the Rotary Club of Albany began sponsoring the fundraiser in 2010.

“We’ll still have it if it rains,” said Sally Clark, co-chair and a member of the organizing committee, which includes Ed Hodney, Amy Reid, Tracy Liles, Doris Johnston and Audrey Southwick. “We’re Oregonians.”

The Albany Downtown Wine Walk is open to the public, although the drinking portion is open only to visitors who are at least 21. Organizers are expecting more than 1,000 people.

Event tickets are $15 and are available either on site at the ticket booth, at the intersection of First Avenue and Ferry Street (Visa, Mastercard, cash or checks accepted) or as presale vouchers at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, through Thursday, May 5 (cash or check only).

The price includes five tasting tickets, a wine glass, brochure, map and wine bag. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased for $1 each at the main ticket booth during the event or at a small booth adjacent to Gamberetti’s Italian Restaurant.

The goal of the walk is to support downtown Albany and area wineries and distilleries, while also raising money for local and international service projects.

More than 20 wineries and businesses — some with no connection to food or beverage — will be a part of this year’s walk, along with three distilleries. All will be noted on the map. Most of the stops are on the west side of First Avenue from Ellsworth to Washington streets. Two are on Broadalbin Street, and one is on West Second Avenue.

The Albany Downtown Wine Walk is the main fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Albany. Proceeds go to help support projects such as children’s literacy programs, college scholarships, Junior First Citizen awards, high school leadership training, international exchange student programs, local nonprofit agencies, the eradication of polio, and projects for clean water and sanitation around the world.

It was hard on the club to miss out on its biggest fundraiser for two years, Clark said. Members and regulars alike have said they’re thrilled it’s coming back.

“Everyone I’ve talked to who has known the Wine Walk was coming has said, ‘Oh, I’m so excited!,’” she said. “People are looking forward to getting out and doing things.”

More information about the event can be found on Facebook pages for the Albany Downtown Wine Walk, the Rotary Club of Albany, Albany Happenings and the Albany Visitors Association.

