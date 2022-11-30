Albany Civic Theater's holiday fundraiser is for the whole family

Albany Civic Theater is hosting its first-ever family-friendly holiday fundraiser, titled “The Land of Misfit Toys,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the theater, 111 First Ave. W.

Like other live entertainment venues, Albany Civic Theater has struggled financially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a nonprofit organization, the theater operates strictly off of donations and ticket sales.

Spokesperson Erah McMullen said the theater is self-sustaining as far as being able to continue the standard productions it holds every year is concerned, but donations are necessary to get future projects off the ground.

“For example, we have a new diversity and inclusivity committee that is working on bringing in more folks from the LGBTQ2IA+ community and people with disabilities,” McMullen said. “We need donations to be able to fund some of those initiatives and programs that we’re hoping to start.”

The theater is also working on a program in which folks on SNAP benefits can get discounted tickets to see upcoming productions.

Albany Civic Theater’s next show will be “Silent Sky,” with a nearly all-female cast telling the story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt’s exploration of a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.

Auditions for this show, directed by Rus Roberts, will take place Dec. 5, 6 and 7 for six performances in February.

Families who attend Saturday’s fundraising event will watch the movie “A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa” and enjoy a singalong of classic holiday tunes. There will also be themed coloring pages for children to either take home or hang up in the theater’s windows.

Folks will enjoy popcorn, hot chocolate, cider and, of course, candy canes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Families will have the opportunity to pose with three misfit characters at the event: Pirate Santa, The Grinch and a Christmas elf.

Entrance to the event is free and donations are encouraged. Donations can be made at the door or online at https://albanycivic.org/shows/misfit-toys/.

“We need as much help as we can get from the community,” McMullen said.