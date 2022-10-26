Albany Civic Theater presents 'Murder on the Orient Express'

There’s no better way to spend a night out on the town than laughing at murder.

Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., presents Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” a comedic murder mystery story which involves 12 eccentric characters on a train and one eerie murder to solve. With the weather turning colder here in the mid-Willamette Valley, it’s a spooky show to ring in the autumn season.

Josh Mitchell is directing the show — his first ever — and said the endeavor has presented entirely different challenges from those associated with acting. He chose this show because he likes the combination of comedy, thrill, tension and levity.

“I didn’t want to try to do anything too crazy right off the bat, like a really strong drama,” Mitchell said. “Plus, we’re trying to keep a season that has some levity to it, because some people are still apprehensive about going out. We want to make sure people are able to enjoy the evening with their community.”

First written as a book by Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” has been adapted into films and a stage production. Mitchell said the stage production version is unique because it allows audience members to feel the emotion and attention from actors who are only a few feet away.

“Night to night, there might be little differences and nuances with every performance,” he said. “I think that live aspect gives you something new that you don’t get from watching a television show. The people are there to bring you those highs and lows.”

David Milner, Josh Anderson, Megan Forsyth, Nic Anunsen, Diane Slamp, Diane Cooper, Jonathan McQuay, Lucy Elgin, Christine Hanks, Nathan Greensweight, Josh Burlock and Carly Munson make up the 12-person cast.

While Mitchell said he has enjoyed the challenges that came along with directing, he still loves acting and plans to both direct and act in more shows in the future.

“It’s neat to be able to direct the show and see it come together as you start to build and create the world that you want to see,” he said. “But from the acting side, there’s nothing that beats being on stage for a live performance. You’re on stage in front of a live audience and your joke or dramatic moment hits, and you feed off of that rush of energy from the audience.

“We’d like to get people out again, enjoying themselves, going to shows. This one’s a fun show, even though it’s about murder,” Mitchell concluded.

The show will run from Friday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Evening performances, which start at 7:30 p.m., are Oct. 28 and 29, and Nov. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. There will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 6. Adult tickets are $14 and junior/senior tickets are $11. Tickets can be purchased at https://albanycivic.org/tickets/.