A 'walk' of art: South Town Art Walk back for its 11th year

Neighborly love may seem like a thing of the past, but in South Corvallis neighbors continue to knock on each other’s doors and even invite each other inside to experience art.

Artists in South Corvallis will extend this connection to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, for the 11th annual South Town Art Walk.

The art walk is a grassroots event organized and led by a group of artists in South Corvallis. This year, approximately 40 artists will showcase their work in home and studio settings.

The stations are all within a mile of each other, on the east side of Highway 99 from Crystal Lake Drive and Bethel Street down to Park Avenue. This area is known as the South Town Art District by local residents on social media.

Several artists in the area will share their spaces so newcomers can join in on the fun. The first art walk was in 2011, when a small group of artists printed a map and invited family, friends and the community to visit their studios for holiday shopping.

Diana Ryan has coordinated the event since its second year. A mixed-media artist primarily focused on pottery, she balances creating her own art with teaching private clay and general art classes.

“I really love the idea of people meeting the artists in their own space and seeing a little bit of the process,” Ryan said. “When people come into my studio, they see pottery wheels and the actual space where the art is made and created.”

Ryan began working at The Arts Center in Corvallis after she moved to the area in 2007, and that’s where she made connections in the local arts scene. The goal of the art walk, she said, is to be inclusive, free of judgment and elitism.

“The goal is to make it accessible for the artist and also for the community,” she said.

A map of the art walk is available at www.southtownartwalk.com. Attendees are encouraged to start at random locations to avoid traffic jams at any given spot. People should carry a mask with them, as COVID-19 protocol is up to each artist’s discretion.

Linda Johansen, one of the event organizers and a participating artist herself, is a fabric dyer and quilt artist. She said her favorite part of the art walk is meeting the people who buy her work.

“It’s fun because you can get more personal with the artist,” she said. “I have time to talk to people when they come through.”

The art walk showcases a broad spectrum of artwork, Johansen said, including ceramics, paintings, jewelry, woodworking, textiles and miscellaneous crafts. There will be a local vendor, Flicker & Fir, in the area so folks can eat as they mosey around.

Everyone will be given a punch card for the event, and once attendees get 12 punches, they will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket filled with items donated by the artists.

It is free to participate in the art walk, and artists get 100% of the proceeds from what they sell.

“In this community in particular, a lot of the neighbors know each other,” Ryan said. “We have a really strong community connection, and so part of this event is sharing that with the wider community.”

