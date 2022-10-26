2 Towns Harvest Party returns

One of the biggest parties in Corvallis is back on after a two-year pandemic hiatus: the 12th annual 2 Towns Harvest Party is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5123 SW Hout St. in Corvallis.

2 Towns spokesperson Danelle Kronmiller said the Harvest Party had more than 7,000 attendees in 2019. This year, there will be more than 55 ciders on tap, as well as Craftwell Cocktails, Nectar Creek and SeekOut Seltzer craft beverages.

The event begins at noon and will go until 10 p.m. It is for those age 21 or over, and there will be food trucks in addition to drinks.

A live music tent will feature Mike Skill of The Romantics headlining the evening show.

Parking at the facility is limited, so 2 Towns is offering guests a free shuttle with several stops in Corvallis. There will also be a designated spot for rideshare or taxi pickup.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://2townsciderhouse.com/events/category/live-music/list/.