Riverside Community Hall celebrates a century of togetherness

When Charlotte Houser stands in her kitchen, she can see Riverside Community Event Hall from her window. She has spent nearly 54 years living across the street from the hall at her family’s dairy farm. To her, it isn’t just a building, it’s a symbol of the community and an important piece of Albany’s history.

“It’s a special place built by the community for the community,” Houser said.

On Sunday, over 100 people gathered to celebrate the building’s "100th birthday” a year late after last year’s celebration was halted by the pandemic. The celebration drew prominent Riverside community members as well as an Oregon State Senator.

A two-man band with a stand-up bass and resonator guitar played blues music as event goers took shelter from the sunshine in the downstairs kitchen. Friends, new and old, chatted over plates filled with pulled pork, sweet rolls, baked beans and slaw. The building was in use for its intended purpose — bringing people together.

When Wayne Faligowski first moved to Albany from Michigan, he was the new kid and didn’t know anyone. But that changed after spending time at Riverside Community Hall every weekend.

“When we first arrived, we knew nobody, but within a month, we knew everybody,” Faligowski said.

Riverside Community Hall may be 101 years old, but according to Houser, it doesn’t look too different from when she was a schoolgirl.

When Houser gazes upon the white building, she sees where she and her classmates would eat hot lunches and German chocolate cake, where she learned to play the violin in the third grade, and where she spent some of her fondest memories growing up.

For board member Bob Richard, it’s where he grew up with his ten other siblings, playing upstairs and spending Christmas parties by the warmth of the wood stove.

Since its construction in 1921, a lot of people have come in and out of the hall. For weddings, showers, quinceañeras, holidays and potlucks. But, not much has changed about how the building looks.

All the chairs and the tables are the same ones that were there when she was a child in the 50s and 60s, Houser said.

She remembers playing on the balcony with the other children while their parents had potlucks downstairs. Food would be spaced out along the long serving counter between the tables. And during Christmas time, children would partake in performances between parted heavy red velvet curtains, and Santa Claus would pass out brown paper bags tied up with ribbon, holding candy and oranges.

Now, Charlotte and her husband Chet work to keep making new memories at Riverside Community Hall — Charlotte as a member of the Riverside Community Hall board of directors, and Chet as its president.

“We are hoping people will come out to get to know their neighbors better,” Chet said.

The community hall still serves as a place for events of all occasions from quinceañeras to baby showers, he said.

But keeping the place going isn’t as easy as it looks. It’s a labor of love, and one that has been passed down through generations.

When Polly Strickland was a little girl, her parents were cooks in the downstairs kitchen that often served hot lunches to school children. They took care of the historic building, until Strickland herself became the main caretaker for over 30 years, cleaning and looking after the maintenance and event planning.

And even her sons have now carried on the family duty and have dedicated many hours painting, moving and renovating the property.

Chet Houser hopes to have the building assigned a historical designation in order to continue to improve maintenance on the historic building and protect it for years to come.

There’s a lot of work that goes into preserving the building, but its worth to the community goes unmeasured.

“It is impossible to put a value on this building. These walls have seen a century of memories,” said Oregon State Senator Sara Gelser Blouin, who attended the celebration as a speaker.

Charlotte and Chet have many hopes for the “next 100 years” for the Riverside Community Event Hall. But above all, they want the space to continue as a place for people to make memories.