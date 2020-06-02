Valedictorian enjoyed tight-knit school experience at Kings Valley

KINGS VALLEY — When Ella Ryan first walked onto the Kings Valley Charter School grounds, she was a little girl starting preschool. This Saturday, she’ll complete her education at the small, rural campus as the valedictorian at the high school’s graduation ceremony.
The daughter of Adam Ryan and Beth Hoinacki, she’ll next take on the challenges of college with enrollment at Oregon State University in Corvallis. Ryan admits that the change in scenery makes her a bit nervous.
“I think I’ve gotten very comfortable going to a small school ... I’ve been very comfortable with people I’ve gone to school with for the past 13 years,” Ryan said last week. “I didn’t have to make friends with new people as much, so that will be a very big adjustment for me for sure.”
Ryan and eight classmates will receive their diplomas and turn the tassels at a ceremony to be conducted this weekend with social distancing restrictions in place (see related story). She said she values the relationships that she’s had with the other students through the years.
“I have friends that go to bigger schools and they’re in honors classes that share the same motivations as them and I go to a school where everybody is in the same classes — a one-room schoolhouse kind of vibe,” she said. “While being in this unique situation, I’ve come to understand some of my classmates better.”
Ryan added that students at the small school have been exposed to opportunities beyond the classroom.
“I’ve definitely been able to develop a better understanding of how one’s environment can affect their position in their future and I’m very thankful for that,” she said. “I don’t think I would’ve gotten that opportunity at a bigger school as well as I have at a smaller school.”
That’s not to say the students are all the same and in fact, Ryan appreciates the differences that she’s experienced.
“We all share extremely different views on politics and religion and all that kind of stuff but we have to be able to come together and talk about these things,” Ryan said. “Because we’re a group — we don’t have different cliques or groups within us — we’re a group and that’s definitely been a big help with being able to communicate effectively with people who have different views than I do.”
Then there are the teachers. Ryan expressed admiration for those leading KVCS classrooms with comments about their exceptional patience with students while showing love for their work. One teacher in particular who had a significant impact on her — Inger-Lis Nielsen.
“I loved her class a lot and that’s why I’m leaning more toward biology (as a major in college),” Ryan said. “I don’t know if it’s the way she’s teaching the material but she definitely made a big difference in my life. She’s kind and nice and excited to teach her students and that’s been helpful.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!