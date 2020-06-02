Valedictorian enjoyed tight-knit school experience at Kings Valley

Ryan added that students at the small school have been exposed to opportunities beyond the classroom.

“I’ve definitely been able to develop a better understanding of how one’s environment can affect their position in their future and I’m very thankful for that,” she said. “I don’t think I would’ve gotten that opportunity at a bigger school as well as I have at a smaller school.”

That’s not to say the students are all the same and in fact, Ryan appreciates the differences that she’s experienced.

“We all share extremely different views on politics and religion and all that kind of stuff but we have to be able to come together and talk about these things,” Ryan said. “Because we’re a group — we don’t have different cliques or groups within us — we’re a group and that’s definitely been a big help with being able to communicate effectively with people who have different views than I do.”

Then there are the teachers. Ryan expressed admiration for those leading KVCS classrooms with comments about their exceptional patience with students while showing love for their work. One teacher in particular who had a significant impact on her — Inger-Lis Nielsen.

“I loved her class a lot and that’s why I’m leaning more toward biology (as a major in college),” Ryan said. “I don’t know if it’s the way she’s teaching the material but she definitely made a big difference in my life. She’s kind and nice and excited to teach her students and that’s been helpful.”

