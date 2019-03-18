A snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 21-year-old Philomath man Saturday just south of Crescent, the Klamath County Sheriff's Office reported.
Jacob Charles McGarry, 21, was pronounced deceased by emergency responders at the scene. A 2015 Philomath High School graduate, McGarry had been residing in Corvallis.
According to the Sheriff's Office, McGarry was in control of a snowmobile with one rider and traveling adjacent to the railroad tracks near Schoonover 1 and Riverview Road near Crescent, which is located about 90 miles southeast of Eugene.
McGarry came in contact with a power pole guidewire, which forced him off the snowmobile. The crash caused a fatal injury to McGarry while the rider was unharmed.
First responders from the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, Crescent Fire and Central Oregon Cascades Fire used ATVs and snow machines to access the crash site. An Airlink helicopter crew was also in route to transport any injured parties, but no transports were needed.