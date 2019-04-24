Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
VEHICLE CRASH: A motorist swerved to avoid hitting a deer and crashed around midnight near Bellfountain Road and Southwest Airport Avenue.The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that the pickup came to rest upside-down in the ditch, and that the motorist suffered unspecified injuries.
VEHICLE CRASH: No one was injured in a crash at 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of North Ninth Street and Memory Lane.
TRESPASSING: Philomath Police responded at 3:38 p.m. to a harassment complaint outside the post office. The officer located the juvenile suspect at the elementary school and cited him on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing, as he has been banned from entering Philomath School District property.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
VANDALISM: Two vehicles were vandalized with paint near 15th Street and Cedar Street.
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A Benton County sheriff deputy was dispatched at 7:40 a.m. for a report of a suspicious man parked at the end of a cul-de-sac on the 34000 block of Wren Road. The deputy arrived to find the man outside his car with his belongings spread out on the ground. The man said he was headed to Newport from Lebanon when he realized a tank of diesel fuel was spilling all over his back seat. He pulled over to remove the items and attempted to clean the fuel before driving again.
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Kristina Haff, 41, no fixed address, on three warrants. The arrest took place at 1:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South 11th Street.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
TRAFFIC CRASH: Philomath police responded at 1:05 p.m. for a traffic crash on the 1000 block of Main Street. No further details were provided.
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 8:17 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2500 block of Newton Street. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Zackary Tyler Graeber, 25, of Philomath, on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
THEFT: Philomath police took a report of a license plate being stolen off a vehicle on the 1700 block of College Street.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
TRAFFIC CRASH: 12:01 a.m., Bellfountain Road and Airport Road.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
UNINTENTIONAL ALARM: 5:53 p.m., 200 block of Northwest 53rd Street.
MEDICAL: 2:41 p.m., 1700 block of Main Street.
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
CLOTHES DRYER FIRE: 6:44 a.m., 1200 block of North 19th Street.
MEDICAL: 10:14 a.m., 800 block of North 12th Street.
UNINTENTIONAL ALARM: 9:07 p.m., 200 block of South 16th Street.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
UNINTENTIONAL ALARM: 1:42 a.m., 200 block of South 16th Street.
MUTUAL AID: 1:40 p.m., 25000 block of Maxfield Creek Road.
ILLEGAL BURN: 2:01 p.m., 41600 block of Grover Road.
MEDICAL: 12:59 p.m., 6900 block of Southwest West Hills Road.