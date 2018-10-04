Clemens Primary kindergartners and first-graders that experience challenges at school have a new buddy to hang with when things start to get a little tough. Piper, a 15-week-old puppy, has a way with children that takes the edge off.
With the blessing of the school board, second-year Principal Abby Couture has been bringing Piper to school since classes opened this fall. And she’s already seeing benefits that a therapy dog can have through one-on-one time with children.
“We have one student that was very angry last year and didn’t communicate very well," Couture said, "and now she comes in every day and she has her special time with Piper and they go and they run and play outside and she laughs, and we have conversations and Piper was kind of the catalyst for helping her open up.”
Then there’s the young autistic boy who found himself a fuzzy little friend.
“School can be difficult for him but he comes in and she just mellows him out and they’re buddies,” Couture said. “She sits on his lap and he just pets her and brushes her and she just loves him. And he’ll sit there like his heart is melting, ‘oh, she loves me’ is what he says.”
Those represent just two examples of how the puppy-on-campus experiment has been going. Couture said the dog has made a real difference and she anticipates that over time, many other students will be positively impacted.
Couture said the school board approved a trial period for a therapy dog.
“I had done some research on therapy animals after I had students that were really struggling at school controlling their emotions,” Couture said. “I had read some articles on how therapy dogs can really affect the kids in a positive way and help them to regulate their emotions.”
Couture said research led to recommendations for a Cavalier King Charles spaniel to serve as a therapy dog “just because they’re so loving and they love to cuddle and they’re just really good with children in particular.”
Piper hasn’t received any formal training just yet and is currently in the socialization phase.
“The training is pretty simple but they would prefer that the dogs be older to go through the training,” Couture said. “But they do need to be socialized as much as they can when they’re small, so having her in the environment where she’s training is ideal.”
Couture said Piper does best with one-on-one interactions, but will also be comfortable with smaller groups.
“Every morning, she greets the kids out front and so she’s out there and the kids will pet her on their way in — the ones that want to,” Couture said. “They just love it … it’s a good strategy for attendance, too, because the kids are excited to come say hello to Piper on their way into the school in the morning.”
Couture did take Piper out to recess once but that didn’t go well because students wanted to crowd around the puppy.
“She wasn’t comfortable, you could tell. We only tried that once,” Couture said. “She does excellent in the morning because when the kids are coming, it’s not all at once; it’s a slow progression and everybody says hi and she loves that.”
Clemens Primary has permission slips from parents and guardians that gives the school the green light for the young students to interact with the puppy.
“If a child is uncomfortable, it’s not like it’s a forced thing on them,” Couture added. “She does not leave the office, so she’s not wandering around the halls or something that can scare people if they don’t like dogs.”
Piper stays in the Clemens Primary front office with Couture and administrative assistant Kelly Davis.
“She stays up here and then we try to make her so she’s not a distraction for other things,” Couture said. “She doesn’t bark at people when they come in the door and she’s friendly, so it’s been going well.”
Couture owns the dog but before getting Piper, had preferred larger breeds. Her husband surprised her with a puppy for her birthday.
“We got to go pick her out,” she said. “There was somebody just over in Albany, their dog had puppies and we just happened to find it at the right time. She’s not from a breeder or anything, but we did buy her ourselves and then the district is supporting me as this kind of experiment to see how it goes.”
Couture said Piper is 75 percent Cavalier King Charles spaniel and 25 percent beagle.
“So far she’s been good — as long as she has something to chew on right now because she’s at the puppy stage and likes to chew on everything,” Couture said. “She prefers to sit on your lap or at your feet rather than be on her own. She just snuggles and loves everybody.”
Piper is fully potty-trained and had only a few “accidents” early on in the office. The presence of the cute pup has provided a positive environment.
“It’s been so good for everybody, adults and kids,” Couture said. “She’s a point of conversation when we have visitors or parents that come in, so it just kinda opens the can to create a relationship with difficult situations and difficult conversations or if you have upset community members. She comes into the picture and lightens the mood very quickly. There hasn’t been a negative part of having her here besides she’s a puppy and she’s a lot of work.”
If Piper’s friendly demeanor changes, then the experiment would end.
“I’m collecting data to see how she’s affecting the school,” Couture said. “And if something negative is to happen — for example, if she bit somebody or it wasn’t working or she’s distracting when people come in and it’s an annoyance — if those things happen, then she’s not going to be here. But the idea is to have it be a safe thing at school and so far, it’s going well.”