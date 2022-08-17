Corvallis Public Library patio enclosure offers ‘a look forward’

After years of little to no usage, the open-air patio on the second floor of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library has been transformed into something new.

The space, facing Northwest Sixth Street, was officially enclosed in May, adding 1,200 square feet to the library’s interior. But plans to reshape the patio were kickstarted long before that, library director Ashlee Chavez said.

Five years ago, library staff noticed that patron attendance was quickly approaching building capacity. Following a facility needs assessment, the outdoor, “awkwardly-shaped” patio space was identified as a suitable candidate for expansion, Chavez said.

“The idea was to add something very simple,” she said. “We asked ourselves, ‘what can we do with this space to satisfy our needs and have it be really functional?’”

The freshly constructed area features four study rooms, a modular classroom and a polished boardroom. A centralized open space calls for quiet, accommodating workers and readers alike. Large windows bordering each room provide a picturesque view of the Benton County Courthouse, while creating a bright, airy atmosphere for patrons to enjoy.

Chavez said the library’s most recent expansion took place in 1989, and it was time for a change.

“Corvallis has grown and changed since then, but library usage has remained strong. It was important that we made a new space where we could introduce new things,” she said.

The Corvallis Public Library services the entire district of Benton County. During the pandemic, the library resorted to a delivery service to meet patron needs. Though it quickly climbed to success — with staff averaging 2,000-plus deliveries per week during fall 2020 — it was like “opening another library,” Chavez said.

“I think we took it on assuming we’d fail. Not many libraries had done deliveries at as big of a scale as we did,” she said. “I felt lucky to be surrounded by such an innovative, creative, hard-working group of people that made it happen.”

Chavez notes that since reopening, the library still averages just over 1,200 weekly deliveries.

“This is a pretty sizable library for Corvallis, which just goes to show the care and dedication that the community has had for it over the years,” she said.

The enclosure cost over $1.1 million, contributed by the Corvallis Capital Improvement Program, library reserve fund and the Library Foundation. Chavez said that thanks to the generosity of donors in the Corvallis community, the project raised half a million dollars from a capital campaign project in four months.

“I really cannot express my gratitude enough for the people who donated,” she said. “They really helped us put our best foot forward for the library’s future.”

David Low, president of the Library Foundation, said the area invites reflection for both groups and individuals, creating a “calm and safe space to pursue something meaningful.”

“It’s a beautiful space, environmentally and aesthetically,” he said. “It leads to greater appreciation and insight for what we have in our community.”

The recent enclosure will act as a dual-purpose space, adding extra square footage while opening the door to several other projects the library hopes to implement. For instance: a marketing campaign in the fall, and diversifying usage of the new classroom.

“It’s a great start to addressing several needs within our long-term vision,” Chavez said. “So it’s partially what we need now, but it’s also a look forward.”

The enclosure will be celebrated through a grand opening at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., from 3 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“My hope is to create a useful, meaningful space to the community where we’re serving their needs,” Chavez said. “It’s cool for people from all walks of life to come here. Corvallis needs more spaces like that.”