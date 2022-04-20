How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Oregon State University Hatfield Marine Science Center Science on Tap, 6 p.m., online. Mauricio Cantor, assistant professor in the center's Marine Mammal Institute, will present "Inventive Feeding Tactics Shape Dolphin Societies." By combining great cognitive and learning abilities with a remarkable social life, dolphins are famous for their inventive solutions to foraging challenges. Join in conversation about some of their most creative ways to catch a bite underwater, and how these tactics can profoundly shape the lives of individuals and their societies. Join the webinar at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95347131268.

Audubon Society of Corvallis program, 7 p.m., online. Matt Lee and Sue Powell will present "Birds of Ecuador." Information: audubon.corvallis@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Volunteer to plant native plants for Earth Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Herbert Farm and Natural Area, 1760 SW Herbert Ave., Corvallis. The Institute for Applied Ecology is organizing the event. Registration: michelw@appliedeco.org.

Lightning talks, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Room 115, Hallie Ford Center, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis; and online. The Oregon State University Faculty Senate Carbon Commitment Committee will host the talks. OSU experts will give two- to five-minute presentations related to their research and experience on climate change. Presentations will take place during the first hour, with 30 minutes of open conversation to follow. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3Me7afF; password: EarthWeek.

Four Creeks for Earth Day Bike Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Corvallis. Visit four creek regeneration projects in Corvallis. Mostly on paved trails. Organized by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Water Action Team. Registration: deckert@willamettewatershed.com.

Radial Imaginings Series: "New Directions for Communicating the Climate Crisis," 1 p.m., Room 193, Burt Hall, 2651 SW Orchard Ave., Corvallis, and on Zoom. Julia Corbett, University of Utah, emerita, will speak. Registration: https://bit.ly/3OrUeF0.

Earth Day volunteer party, 2 to 4 p.m., Starker Arts Garden for Education, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Volunteer in the SAGE Garden. Information: engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.

Community Earth Day celebration, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Join the Institute for Applied Ecology, the Corvallis Environmental Center and Seeds for the Sol for a celebration. Information: michelw@appliedeco.org.

