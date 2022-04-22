How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Volunteer to plant native plants for Earth Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Herbert Farm and Natural Area, 1760 SW Herbert Ave., Corvallis. The Institute for Applied Ecology is organizing the event. Registration: michelw@appliedeco.org.

Lightning talks, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Room 115, Hallie Ford Center, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis; and online. The Oregon State University Faculty Senate Carbon Commitment Committee will host the talks. OSU experts will give two- to five-minute presentations related to their research and experience on climate change. Presentations will take place during the first hour, with 30 minutes of open conversation to follow. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3Me7afF; password: EarthWeek.

Four Creeks for Earth Day Bike Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Corvallis. Visit four creek regeneration projects in Corvallis. Mostly on paved trails. Organized by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Water Action Team. Registration: deckert@willamettewatershed.com.

Radial Imaginings Series: "New Directions for Communicating the Climate Crisis," 1 p.m., Room 193, Burt Hall, 2651 SW Orchard Ave., Corvallis, and on Zoom. Julia Corbett, University of Utah, emerita, will speak. Registration: https://bit.ly/3OrUeF0.

Earth Day volunteer party, 2 to 4 p.m., Starker Arts Garden for Education, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Volunteer in the SAGE Garden. Information: engage@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.

Community Earth Day celebration, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Join the Institute for Applied Ecology, the Corvallis Environmental Center and Seeds for the Sol for a celebration. Information: michelw@appliedeco.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Earth Day Sunday, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, and online. Service celebrating God's gracious work in creating the earth and all living things. Participants will focus on the awareness of our collective responsibility to care for the creation God has entrusted to us. Online service: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway. Earth-inspired activities for all ages. Story time by local author Amoris Walker, herb walk with Jaci Guerena, healing circle with Jaiaen Beck. Information: 541-487-8671 or www.thymegarden.com.

Wine and cheese tasting, noon to 6 p.m., Midway Farms, 6980 NW Highway 20, Albany. Celiac-safe event. David Anderson, winemaker for Aurora Colony Vineyards, will chat about the wines he creates. Handcrafted cheese will be available to sample with gluten-free crackers. Information: 541-740-6141.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0