How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

"Rare Conversation," 11 a.m., online. Featuring Rare President and CEO Brett Jenks and Heather White, environmental policy expert and author of "One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet." Discussion of how channeling our own action leads to collective impact, and builds the critical mass needed to drive large-scale change. Registration: https://bit.ly/3ro3C2y.

Beyond Earth Day Community Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Sponsored by Oregon State University Community Engagement and Leadership. Meet on- and off-campus organizations that uphold the vision of Beyond Earth Day.

"Ecosocialism: What Is It? Why Does It Matter?," 7 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. A presentation on and discussion of ecosocialist concepts and their relevance to sustainability, monetization of ecological services, pay-to-pollute programs, rights of nature and the contribution of capitalist systems to climate disaster. Information: mikebeilstein@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Oregon State University Hatfield Marine Science Center Science on Tap, 6 p.m., online. Mauricio Cantor, assistant professor in the center's Marine Mammal Institute, will present "Inventive Feeding Tactics Shape Dolphin Societies." By combining great cognitive and learning abilities with a remarkable social life, dolphins are famous for their inventive solutions to foraging challenges. Join in conversation about some of their most creative ways to catch a bite underwater, and how these tactics can profoundly shape the lives of individuals and their societies. Join the webinar at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95347131268.

