How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

pedal-corvallis-2 (copy)

Pedal Corvallis intern Samantha McKinnon, left, and Oregon State University transportation options coordinator Sarah Bronstein, right, discuss the campus additions to a bike-sharing program while hosting a table at Oregon State University's 2017 Beyond Earth Day Community Fair.

 Jim Day

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

"Rare Conversation," 11 a.m., online. Featuring Rare President and CEO Brett Jenks and Heather White, environmental policy expert and author of "One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet." Discussion of how channeling our own action leads to collective impact, and builds the critical mass needed to drive large-scale change. Registration: https://bit.ly/3ro3C2y.

Beyond Earth Day Community Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Sponsored by Oregon State University Community Engagement and Leadership. Meet on- and off-campus organizations that uphold the vision of Beyond Earth Day.

"Ecosocialism: What Is It? Why Does It Matter?," 7 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. A presentation on and discussion of ecosocialist concepts and their relevance to sustainability, monetization of ecological services, pay-to-pollute programs, rights of nature and the contribution of capitalist systems to climate disaster. Information: mikebeilstein@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Oregon State University Hatfield Marine Science Center Science on Tap, 6 p.m., online. Mauricio Cantor, assistant professor in the center's Marine Mammal Institute, will present "Inventive Feeding Tactics Shape Dolphin Societies." By combining great cognitive and learning abilities with a remarkable social life, dolphins are famous for their inventive solutions to foraging challenges. Join in conversation about some of their most creative ways to catch a bite underwater, and how these tactics can profoundly shape the lives of individuals and their societies. Join the webinar at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95347131268.

