How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Planet Palooza, 12:15 p.m., Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, 648 SW Second St., Corvallis. This Earth Day extravaganza kicks off by meeting at the Corvallis Farmers Market plaza on Northwest First Street and parading in animal and nature-themed masks and costumes down the path to the skate park. Offers a Solutions Fair with activities, art, information tables staffed by organizations, and music by local musicians. Information: 541-766-6918.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

"Rare Conversation," 11 a.m., online. Featuring Rare President and CEO Brett Jenks and Heather White, environmental policy expert and author of "One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet." Discussion of how channeling our own action leads to collective impact, and builds the critical mass needed to drive large-scale change. Registration: https://bit.ly/3ro3C2y.

Beyond Earth Day Community Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Sponsored by Oregon State University Community Engagement and Leadership. Meet on- and off-campus organizations that uphold the vision of Beyond Earth Day.

