How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

The Thyme Garden in Alsea will host an Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 24.

 Andy Cripe

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Earth Day Sunday, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, and online. Service celebrating God's gracious work in creating the earth and all living things. Participants will focus on the awareness of our collective responsibility to care for the creation God has entrusted to us. Online service: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway. Earth-inspired activities for all ages. Story time by local author Amoris Walker, herb walk with Jaci Guerena, healing circle with Jaiaen Beck. Information: 541-487-8671 or www.thymegarden.com.

Wine and cheese tasting, noon to 6 p.m., Midway Farms, 6980 NW Highway 20, Albany. Celiac-safe event. David Anderson, winemaker for Aurora Colony Vineyards, will chat about the wines he creates. Handcrafted cheese will be available to sample with gluten-free crackers. Information: 541-740-6141.

