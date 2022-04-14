How to celebrate Earth Day in the mid-valley

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Planet Palooza, 12:15 p.m., Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, 648 SW Second St., Corvallis. This Earth Day extravaganza kicks off by meeting at the Corvallis Farmers Market plaza on Northwest First Street and parading in animal and nature-themed masks and costumes down the path to the skate park. Offers a Solutions Fair with activities, art, information tables staffed by organizations, and music by local musicians. Information: 541-766-6918.