Visit Corvallis: how tourism has changed in the city

Framed by rolling hills and seated comfortably on the west end of the Willamette River, it’s only fitting that Corvallis means “heart of the valley.”

Home to Oregon State University and a sprawling network of wineries, breweries, museums and galleries, as well as various outdoor activities, the city offers never-ending entertainment for its residents to enjoy.

And it does not go unnoticed by people passing through either.

According to The Economic Impact of Travel in Oregon, Benton County saw 700,000-plus overnight visitors in 2021. These visitors spent an estimated $148.5 million, a 114% increase over 2020.

But what makes the city such a hot spot for tourism?

Visit Corvallis may have the answer.

The city’s nonprofit visitor center recently celebrated its one-year anniversary after settling in the downtown area in the spring of 2021. Though its new stomping grounds are still fresh, it has stood in Corvallis since the late 1990s.

“We first decided to relocate at the end of 2019, right before the pandemic,” Executive Director Christina Rehklau said. “We couldn’t find a space conducive to people on their way to or back from the coast, so we decided to double up on downtown. We’re thrilled that we did that, because we’re connecting with a new audience of people.”

Rehklau said that prior to the move, a visitor report revealed that the number of visitors to Corvallis had been on a decline — a “pretty common thing” — and suggested that the center’s focus on diversifying community programs may be behind the new tourism boom.

She added that its central location in the downtown metropolitan area makes it “an easy base camp” for parents dropping off or visiting their kids at OSU.

Add in Oregon coast commuters, and the numbers continue to rise. On July 18 alone, the center saw 46 visitors in one day, she said.

“It’s important to be in the line of foot traffic,” she said. “We feel a lot more connected to the product we’re selling.”

Cindee Lolik, a board member for Visit Corvallis, said 70% of the funds the visitor center collects from membership fees goes straight to the city’s general fund, which makes for “a nice contribution to the community.”

“We’re getting a lot more walk-in traffic,” Lolik said. “The center is a great way for the city and county to bring people here who wouldn’t normally come here.”

While daytime visitation rates shoot up, nighttime tourism is proving to be just as lucrative.

The current transient lodging tax for Corvallis stands at 9%, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue website. It applies to all facilities with occupants staying under 30 days, including hotels, motels, resorts, inns, bed & breakfasts, cabins, RV sites and vacation rental homes.

And with 1.5 million-plus overnight lodgers in 2021, staying without trip purposes as stated by The Economic Impact of Travel in Oregon, it’s safe to say that the tax is not going anywhere.

Lolik said that moving forward, Visit Corvallis intends to apply a strategic three-year plan to keep tourism alive and thriving in the city. One objective involves enhancing the visitor’s experience through guides, targeted brochures and maintaining a social media presence. Other methods include addressing visitation seasonality and promoting inclusivity values.

“One thing that’s really exciting is that we’re working with the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce to develop an equity statement,” she said.

Rehklau said the center has seen increased interest with its Corvallis Mural Project, where visitors receive a map detailing a scavenger hunt around the city, and its Corvallis-to-the-Sea trail, which bonds the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast in one continuous hike.

“We want to hone in on key target audiences by doing visitor research and ask ourselves the question, ‘how can we help create points of different experiences?’” she said.

Visit Corvallis is located at 113 SW 3rd St. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lolik encourages anyone wandering downtown, traveling to the coast or visiting OSU to stop by and look into the resources that guide exploration of the city.

“We’re going to be trying to define what our role is in product development,” she said. “We ask ourselves the question, ‘what will excite people to visit Corvallis?’ We’re trying to put our best foot forward all the time.”