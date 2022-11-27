This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm.

Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.

But Easterling, who again won industry recognition for his growing and harvesting practices over the summer, likes to fiddle with that plan.

“We have a culture of trying a lot of things,” Easterling said.

If at first you don't succeed

What "trying things" looks like is a bit of a mess.

On the Crestmont Farm acreage, where steep hills climb to about 1,500 feet and offer a great view across Corvallis and the mid-Willamette Valley to Mt. Jefferson, conspicuous branches and chunks of pine trees coat the ground.

It's all part of the plan. Easterling and the Crestmont habitat steward, Amanda Schoonover, explained low-level branches become ladder fuels.

In hot weather, increasingly common, fast-moving ground fires can climb dried branches and start runs of torching in canopies that kill evergreens.

“I live on the property,” Easterling said. “I think about fire a lot.”

Crews use commercial blade trimmers (think very powerful Weed Eater) to make a swift up-then-down stroke on branches at roughly adult height. Those branch chunks are smaller than full-sized boughs and better contact the ground, which promotes faster decay.

Decayed branches, ideally, return some of their carbon to the ground where traditionally they would have been burned as slash.

“It’s going to be in the vegetation, in the ground, or in the atmosphere,” Easterling said.

On the plot of several-decade-old trees, Douglas firs are mixed with a local subvariant of pine, the Willamette Valley ponderosa. A previous landowner planted the pines in the 1990s, hedging the land against warming climate.

But the pines don’t grow as quickly as the fir, long favored by timber managers, which gain upward of 24 inches of new tree each year and out-competes a lot of the plants that grow around it.

And in some Crestmont groves, the pines just didn’t take well to rapidly draining hillsides.

The native ponderosa was found on the valley floor when European settlers arrived to what was then the land of Kalapuya-speaking people. It looks a bit sickly in some parts of the decades-old plantation.

That makes the pines a natural target for thinning. But small, sickly-looking pines don’t sell well.

So, arborists drop the pines in sections. Over the summer, that meant bucking and debarking the wood to discourage a beetle called ips that infests recently cut or damaged trees.

Ips, also known as a pine engraver, lives under the bark and produce two generations each summer. It’s a prolific beetle and spreads rapidly.

“A cut tree can’t defend itself,” Easterling said.

Crestmont’s management plan started in February and has led to thousands of branch-cuttings and numerous pine-thinnings on hundreds of acres.

The plan changed again — already — when Easterling and company realized they could forego debarking by cutting the trees in the winter.

Schoonover was working on a few acres of ponderosa in a particularly craggy reach of the Crestmont tree farm. She wanted to leave the logs in place.

By the spring, the logs will have started breaking down and ips beetles will no longer find the felled wood sustainable when they begin looking for food in the spring.

“The 6-acre epiphany that would have saved us a lot of debarking,” Easterling called it.

'Version 3.0'

This land isn’t static.

Easterling’s harvest plans that call for 50-year and 100-year rotations of softwood trees seem long in the scale of human lives.

When the timescale is stretched out to account for all the generations of people who lived in the Willamette Valley, management included regular burning by people whose ancestors preceded the Oregon Territory by probably many thousands of years.

Crestmont Land Trust, the portion of the properties open for public recreation, takes hikers through oak savannah that dominated swaths of Oregon before hardwood was harvested to make room for saleable evergreen plantations.

But uphill from the interpretive signs and well-groomed trails and creeks draining to the Marys River, limbs will be bucked. Trees will be cut down.

And it’s been cultivated that way.

“We’re on version three-point-oh, and it’s working pretty well,” Easterling said.

Easterling is not a classically trained forester, he said. But Crestmont began a system of learning by trial after he began buying the properties in 2005.

Learning harvest and thinning practices, which tools to use, what attracted beetles or encouraged growth is the result of research and luck.

Easterling credited Tom Snyder, a U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service district conservationist, with opening up the possibility of complex, multiuse land management.

“Suddenly, there was oak. There were riparian conditions. That opened up alternatives,” Easterling said.

In a state where conservationists and timber operators actually have gone to war over land management, Snyder’s encouragement added nuance to what Easterling described as a black-and-white snapshot of the past.

“They helped me colorize the picture,” he said.

What the land needs

Schoonover and Easterling pointed to a physical line in the earth.

On one side of a fence, where Fitton Green abuts the Crestmont trust, tall grass and invasive false brome was dotted with shrubs all beneath the canopy of firs. On the other, prairie-like conditions where oak savannah rose with the slope of a hill before terminating in a line of evergreen forest.

Crestmont’s management plans have been recognized by industry champions for land stewardship.

American Tree Farm System grew its membership in the 1970s by introducing a state, regional and national competition system — an effort to establish the credibility and dominance of the nongovernmental certification program among competing public and private interests.

Easterling won Benton County tree farmer recognition in 2020. Crestmont took state-level tree farmer the same year with Oregon Tree Farm System.

This year, Crestmont won Western Regional Outstanding Tree Farmer.

The Tree Farm System model emphasizes developing and following a forest management plan that specifically addresses threatened, endangered and invasive species, forest health, soil and water quality among other criteria.

Forest inspectors, usually experts like foresters volunteering time, would certify forestlands in previous years under those system standards.

Forest Stewardship Council emerged in 1993 to create global standards for producing timber without slave labor or overharvesting.

Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification started years later with forest industry backers such as pulp and paper producers in response to the Council.

Both have been widely criticized, but both produce largely the same thing — a certification and stamp ensuring that wood has been harvested sustainably.

PEFC backs American Tree Farm System.

Easterling said he’s trying to make decisions for the Crestmont land based on what the land needs rather than a universal set of standards.

“We haven’t found our last change,” Easterling said. “Don’t think that we’ve figured it out.”

Maintaining ill-suited tree plantations makes little financial sense, for example, when the land may be better utilized as habitat targeting the restoration of endangered species.

“What is it telling us?” Schoonover said.

In tree farming, where and what and when to plant is the way landowners negotiate some compromise between the hand-in-the-land style of maximizing profit and the hands-off approach championed by woodlands preservationists.

Easterling describes a philosophy that’s a bit like those two hands clasped. On the one, the land is productive.

“We’re producing something that people need — lumber,” Easterling said. “Lumber for furniture or flooring.”

But he’s producing recreation on the other. And habitat. And grazing range.

Management of the Crestmont properties now includes clearing about 2.5% of the trees from plantations. By cutting the least productive land, Easterling estimates Crestmont loses less than 1% of its overall timber production.

But it gains oases in exchange.

The sub-acre plots maintained under the plan allows for animals that fare better in the buffer between meadow and timber. A rock pile strategically dumped in each of the clearings provides perches for sunning lizards and shelter for busy bugs.

Crestmont’s first rock pile appeared in September. And more changes will follow.

If animals that historically lived in the land need habitat to return, Crestmont will adapt. And if species invade that aren’t meant to be there, Crestmont will find grazing or management strategies to control those, too.

“To see if it’s working, look for what isn’t there,” Easterling said.