State continues push for densification

Department of Land Conservation and Development is giving Albany and Corvallis until the end of the year before lifting parking-related restrictions on new housing near the cities’ downtown districts.

It’s a bid to increase housing density, reduce the amount of land set aside for cars and meet state climate goals.

Land Conservation and Development adopted rules July 21 requiring cities with 50,000 or more people to plan for 40 homes and jobs per net acre in areas near offices and shopping, generally downtown or in neighborhood hubs.

“It gets us higher structures and fewer parking spaces,” said Corvallis senior planner Sarah Johnson.

Cities, including Albany and Corvallis, will no longer be able to set a minimum number of parking spaces for small and affordable new housing units. The department also will require the cities to set no parking space requirements for childcare-, shelter- and disability-related facilities.

The cities can’t mandate more than one space per unit in multi-unit developments, like apartments.

Johnson said Corvallis hired a consultant to help the city map where, eventually, it will designate climate-friendly zones required by Conservation and Development department. The zones must be located within a half mile of frequently-trafficked transit corridors and be large enough to hold 30% of a city’s total housing.

That’s most of Corvallis, Johnson said, once filtered by the state’s rules.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

She said those rules generally encourage densification, but that it’s much, too soon to know how Corvallis will be affected.

Just because developers can forgo parking restrictions doesn’t guarantee that they will, she said.

“They can say I’m going to build a 100-foot structure and not provide parking because the state says I can,” Johnson said.

Corvallis already was changing its mixed use zoning policy to encourage housing density. The city had considered a maximum height of 105 feet for buildings downtown, taller than the minimum 85 feet Oregon now requires on maximum height.

“We’re going to be largely compliant, but it pushes the issue further than our code would permit,” Johnson said.

Corvallis requires one parking space for every residential unit in its central business and riverfront-zoned areas that overlay much of downtown. The city requires a space for every 1,000 square feet of total floor area for all other uses.

Albany’s code calls for multiple-family developments to include one parking space per unit minimum, more for multi-bedroom apartments.

Much of populous Oregon, including most of the Willamette Valley, is under a 2050 deadline to reduce greenhouse gasses.

Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order in 2020 directing the state’s departments to cut emissions.

The next year, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality approved a plan calling for a 90% reduction including rule changes that will penalize fuel suppliers and industrial companies that can’t meet the stringent requirements.

Albany and Corvallis along with Bend, Grants Pass, Portland and the Eugene-Springfield, Medford-Ashland and Salem-Keizer areas must update housing and transportation strategies to comply.

Those cities are still responding to House bills 2001 and 2003 that required cities to lift multi-family restrictions on residential zones and encourage so-called middle housing.

“Between the state’s rulemaking and our changes, have we done the magic thing that attracts developers?” Johnson said.