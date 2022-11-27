Oregon State prof warns of climate horror

Bill Ripple has seen climate horror.

The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome.

All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific Northwest for five days. Hundreds died in the region, including at least 96 in Oregon.

“I saw the trees turning brown,” Ripple said in an early November interview. “There were billions of organisms that died on the Washington coast, but to see the brown tops on those conifers — that says a lot.”

Large-scale, obvious, indelible changes are the cornerstone of a paper co-authored by Ripple, published in late October.

But where much climate science tends to stick to sanitary, analytical language, “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2022” is an update to an article that opens with the phrase, “code red.”

“The scale of untold human suffering, already immense, is rapidly growing,” wrote Ripple and 11 coauthors in BioScience, the peer-reviewed journal of American Institute of Biological Sciences.

Warning to humanity unheeded

Ripple and others’ efforts started with Nobel laureates who penned the original 1992 warning to humanity.

Scientists spent the decades after the early 1990s researching and calling attention to specific air, water, and life systems affected by a swelling global population. In response, they called for reductions to fossil fuel consumption, fishing and deforestation.

Ripple is a signatory to the updated plea by some 15,364 scientists in 2017. At that time, it was a second notice and 25-year retrospective of damage to earth and efforts to prevent it.

“Humanity has failed,” they concluded.

The 2017 paper outlined foreseen impacts by humans to their environment and how humans had not only allowed degradation to continue but introduced a mass extinction event.

By October, the paper’s authors were focusing on unforeseen impacts.

Ripple said people weren’t ready for the heat dome.

Extreme heat, extreme cold and larger-than-normal fires, increasing-in-number tornadoes and more frequent hurricanes added up to $145 billion in damages in 2021 in the U.S. and killed 688.

People also weren’t ready for flooding in Pakistan, where heavier than typical rain and melting glaciers filled rivers to overflowing this year, scouring hillsides and bridges from the landscape.

Flooding has killed more than 1,700 in the South Asian state.

Since the paper’s last publishing, every measure of climate health has moved in the wrong direction. Weather that was long considered aberrative is increasingly the norm.

Science, a practice accustomed to looking backward to predict the future, is racing to catch up. And policy isn’t doing enough to abate the worst results of the warming planet, Ripple said.

“It’s not something we need to maybe just discuss around the dinner table happening in the future,” Ripple said. “It’s here. It’s happening now.”

Humanity’s best hope, Ripple said, still is reducing the amount of fossil fuels burned. Those fuels combust into gasses that add to the warming of the planet through the greenhouse effect.

That means consumers need to petition the corporations that make and ship their goods to embrace corporate social responsibility, Ripple said.

“We need the big corporations, including the big fossil fuel companies, to step up and be leaders,” he said.

Developed economies also need to be leaders — for cultures and societies to use less when they have the means to do so, Ripple added. Developing electrical infrastructure that depends on renewable energy rather than coal is expensive.

Using more renewable materials in manufacturing is expensive, he acknowledged.

But “that’s how our society survives,” Ripple said. “It’s difficult. It’s a big ship to turn.”

People in economies like the U.S. need to accept that all the best summers are behind them, or else all of humanity — and disproportionately the most economically poor cultures of humanity — deals with the consequences, he said.

Heat stress

Those consequences aren’t just increasingly common, they’re more damaging and more fatal — more consequential.

Heat-related deaths have been in the international news for years. But in 2022, reporting focused on deaths attributed to wet-bulb temperatures. That’s the temperature at which the ambient temperature is hot enough and the air saturated with enough moisture that the human body can’t effectively exchange heat with its surroundings through sweating.

In extreme humidity, that’s a temperature of about 95 degrees for six hours.

Possibly thousands have died under such conditions in Southern Asia and the lethal combination of temperature and humidity is becoming more common.

“It’s our moral obligation to help the developing the world where they do not have the resources to cope with this,” Ripple said.

Global temperatures are increasing at a rate of 3 degrees Celsius by 2100. That increase isn’t linear, and disasters like floods and storms and tornadoes may explode in power and frequency even as the basal temperature creeps up at a rate unnoticed by most.

Everyone who lives on the planet is subject to interconnected downstream effects of warming, Ripple said.

“We’re underestimating all the feedback effects and cascading effects of climate change,” he said.

For example, as the Earth’s baseline temperature increases, permafrost starts to thaw. Material frozen in the ground begins to decay, and gasses otherwise trapped are released into the planet’s atmosphere.

In turn, those gasses trap incoming sunlight as heat. That heat melts polar ice, reducing the amount of the Earth’s area that reflects incoming sunlight back into space.

The amount of sunlight that is absorbed rather than reflected into space again increases. Under that increased heat, forests dry and more readily torch — carbon stored in forests is released as smoke from burning forests that also adds greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere.

Heat, again, increases.

The components of warming, thawing, greenhouse gassing that people can grasp are the immediate effects: weather caused by climate.

“Anyone still doubting the majority of scientists, look out the window. Notice the number of weather disasters and extreme weather events,” Ripple said.

Ripple said Americans need to think about climate as a threat to their way of life. Economies dealing with more and more dangerous extreme weather events take longer to recover.

“If war breaks out, it’s important to take action and be fearful,” Ripple said. “Climate change is one of the greatest threats to our national security.”

Scientists in the 2022 paper are now drawing attention to the fact that, broadly, humans don’t know at what point they’ve pushed their environments too far. And they’re on track to find out possibly sooner than anticipated.

“Outcomes such as global societal collapse are plausible and dangerously underexplored,” the researchers wrote. “The very future of humanity depends on the creativity, moral fiber, and perseverance of the 8 billion of us on the planet now.”

Belief but little faith

Ripple said he believes Americans want to slow down the damaging effects of climate change.

People generally are concerned about the destabilizing effects of a warming climate. But they have little faith in the efforts of governments to course-correct the sources of pollution responsible for increasingly frequent droughts, floods, storms and other disasters they worry will hurt them.

Pew Research Center found people living in advanced economies are overwhelmingly alarmed about climate change and are willing to make changes to their lives to combat its effects.

People from 17 countries questioned by the pollster said the European Union is doing the best job regulating and legislating causes of climate change, a median 63% acknowledging that governmental body as doing enough.

Just a median 56% approved of the United Nations or their own country’s climate work; with all respondents giving the U.S. (36% approve) and China (18%) the worst scores.

“This is not easy stuff. If it was easy, we’d already have it accomplished,” Ripple said.

Ripple acknowledged that the largest polluters, such as power companies, will not be affected by individual consumers. But actions like buying an electric vehicle can help.

“It’s important not to lose hope,” he said. “Anything we do to lower greenhouse gasses is going to help immensely.”