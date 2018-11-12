The annual Willamette Innovators Network (WIN) expo is set for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St.
The event focuses on the celebrating the “smart ideas” in all of us and will feature displays by community innovators, Oregon State University researchers, students, start-ups and established businesses.
Also at the expo will be live demonstrations, a speed networking session, a host business after hours happy hour, a raffle and a young innovators zone.
The Willamette Innovators Network works to present an opportunities for the region’s innovators to come together to share, learn, and connect. The expo also offers an opportunity to network with other innovators, researchers, potential collaborators, investors, academics and economic development leaders.