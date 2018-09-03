Amid all of the pageantry surrounding the death of Sen. John McCain I got curious: What determines whether someone gets a spot in the Capitol rotunda? And how many individuals have received the honor?
So I hunted around and found the list. And it’s an interesting one (see left).
Lying in state or in honor takes a congressional resolution or approval from congressional leadership. By regulation and custom, only presidents, military commanders, and members of Congress are granted the honor of lying in state. Except for presidents and former presidents, the honor is not automatic. Not all those entitled to the honor have it accepted by their survivors.
Which is clear from looking at the list, particularly the presidential issue. No Grant, no Roosevelts, Teddy or Franklin, no Woodrow Wilson, no Calvin Coolidge, no Harry Truman, no Richard Nixon. And since the honor for members of Congress is not automatic … it seems clear that in the 166 years that such ceremonies have been used … well, folks, have been pretty selective. Which makes it all the more a testament to McCain’s qualifications that he was so honored.
And it’s interesting to note that although Grant’s family did not accept the honor, one of Grant’s vice presidents, Henry Wilson, did lie in state in 1875. Wilson had quite a career. Senator from Massachusetts. Fierce slavery opponent who wrote books about the topic. Recruited and set up an infantry company during the Civil War. Served as Chairman of the Committee on Military Affairs and the Militia, working with Lincoln on nominations for Army and Navy posts. He died in office during Grant’s second term. I believe he is the only vice president to have died in office.
Also interesting to note that JFK lied in state, but his brothers Bobby and Teddy did not.