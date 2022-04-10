Corvallis library sets astronomy book review for April 13

Randall Milstein of Corvallis will review “The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir” by Sara Seager as part of the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series.

The program will take place at noon Wednesday, April 13, via GoToWebinar. It is free, but registration at https://bit.ly/3uZwgrv is required.

Seager is an award-winning specialist in exoplanet astronomy — the search for planets orbiting other suns throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Her memoir combines the story of her career with her personal struggles: how she met her husband, learned of his cancer diagnosis, raised two boys, and came to grips with her own autism, all while struggling to advance her career. The blending of science and a personal story gives this book broad appeal.

Milstein has been a faculty member at Oregon State University for 31 years. He is astronomer-in-residence to the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium. He teaches astronomy in the OSU Physics Department and courses in the OSU Honors College and the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences. Milstein also trained as a photographer. He is noted for his dance photography, and for portraits of cosplayers at popular culture conventions.

