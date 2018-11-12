The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is continuing its “job labs” from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Participants will receive tips on job searches, cover letters, applications and resumes. Attendees can drop in at any time during the hour and use a library laptop and receive assistance from library staff. You also can bring your own computer.
Job labs also will be held at the same time Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 20 and April 10.
Call 541-766-6793 for more information.