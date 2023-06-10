Parents, fellow students, and community members gather at Gill Coliseum to attend the 2023 commencement for Corvallis High School.

The commencement begins at 7pm with crowds still filing into the stands already filled with smiling families and friends. Corvallis High School faculty members open the ceremony by lining up across the front of the stage to watch their former students taking their final seats as high school seniors.

The wind ensemble welcomes the procession of graduates with a classic rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance” followed by a Multilingual Welcome to the crowds presented by the CHS seniors.

The Corvallis High School Senior class yielded seventeen Valedictorians and twelve Salutatorians.

The lively performances from the wind ensemble and choir, featuring the last performances for many graduating seniors, followed by an inspiring speech from Principal Matt Boring, are capped with speeches by CHS Class Presidents Avi Arora and Zach Robel, as well as ASB Presidents Lucy Brown and Emily Matsuba.

Commencement Speaker Sarah Theurer, a third generation educator who instructs Social Studies at CHS, receives thunderous applause. Theurer states that this is the second time in her 20+ year tenure that she has been chosen as commencement speaker. She reminds the students that no matter where their life paths take them, a “sojourn on your path will always involve Corvallis High School.”

The presentation of the diplomas is filled with excitement, cheers, laughter, and only a couple of air horns. The final presentation of graduates by Principal Matt Boring consisted of the traditional moving of the tassel but had a special moment in which he had the students “stand up and turn around” to face their crowd of supporters and say “Thank you.”