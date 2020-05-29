Corvallis hears of virus scenarios

So what will happen with the coronavirus moving forward? Will social distancing, mask use and limits on mass gatherings work? How important is added testing and contact tracing capacity? Will there be a second wave of cases?
The Corvallis City Council got some answers to those questions Thursday at a remote briefing from Peter Banwarth, the public health data specialist for Benton County.
In an absorbing slide show Banwarth presented three possible models for the next year or so. The three models are:
• Status quo ante: This model assumes a gradual re-opening of the county between now and July 15 and a second wave of infections that would require some moderate stay-at home intervention but not as severe as we have in April. Upshot: Perhaps 100 excess deaths over the next year.
• Counterfactual: This model assumes the same second wave of infections but no intervention other than emphasizing social distancing. Upshot: Perhaps as many as 160 excess deaths.
• Public health champions: This model emphasizes contact tracing, widespread testing, self-quarantine and self-isolation. Upshot: Perhaps as few as 50 excess deaths, fewer peaks in the caseload and a flatter overall line.
Many of the deaths, Banwarth noted, would be coming from among our most vulnerable residents.
During his presentation Banwarth, who obviously was championing scenario three, noted that Benton County has gone 10 days without a new COVID-19 case.
“People are following the guidelines and we have the resources,” he said. “It seems like the positive results will make people more likely to keep doing these things.”
Councilors offered plenty of questions for Banwarth:
Q. Do we have enough hospital capacity?
A. “Yes. Only a fraction of cases require hospitalization and Good Sam has done some excellent planning. They have the capacity.”
Q. How about testing?
A. “We have enough testing capacity for those who are symptomatic. Do we have the resources to do widespread testing? That’s less clear. It all depends on the cost.” Banwarth added that another challenge with testing is the wide range of possible responses from insurance companies regarding payment.
Q. How about contact tracing?
A. “We have eight people working on contact tracing and another 12 standing by. We have a good infrastructure. But all of these people work in public health, so contact tracing pulls them away from other important public health issues.”
There were some questions that remain unanswered. What will be the impact if Oregon State University hosts football games in the fall? “We have to do some modeling on that,” Banwarth said.
What is the best course for the Corvallis School District? Banwarth said county officials have not yet talked with the district, although he did note the success of policymakers in Hong Kong, particularly their emphasis on mask use and noted that putting a mask on every K-12 student could pay big dividends.
“There are ways to shape the outcome by our policy decisions,” he said.
Dave Busby, the emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department, who followed Banwarth at the briefing, also promoted mask use.
“The best comparison I can make is with seat belts,” Busby said. “At the end of the day masks save lives, just like seat belts save lives.”
Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard, meanwhile, noted that city facilities will begin opening Monday but mainly for those with appointments.
Exceptions are the Parks and Recreation Department in Avery Park and the Corvallis Police Department in the Law Enforcement Building. Both departments will accept walk-up visitors.
“But we have processes in place for the health and safety of employees and the public,” Shepard said.
