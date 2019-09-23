The Friends of the Library book sale that runs in conjunction with the Corvallis Fall Festival is set for this weekend.
The sale, at the main meeting room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is a 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday session for Friends of the Library members only. New members can join at the door for $10.
The sale features books, CDs and DVDs, with prices reduced on Sunday. All adult books regardless of size or genre are $2. All children's books are $1.
Proceeds benefit all of the Corvallis-Benton County library branches, including the Bookmobile.