Corrections

Story Next Door : The Rev. Wes Sedlacek is a chaplain for Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A story on page A1 of Thursday’s newspaper contained incorrect information.

Farmers markets: An article on the page A3 of the Thursday edition gave the wrong reason for craft stalls not being allowed at the Albany and Corvallis farmers markets this year. Craft stalls have never been allowed at the Corvallis or Albany markets.