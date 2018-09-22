We seek to correct all errors of fact in our paper. If you see something that needs clarification or correction, call the newsroom at 541-812-6098.
INCORRECT QUOTE: Philomath School District Superintendent Melissa Goff said scores on state science tests can be volatile for her district because only three grades take the test, but more grades take English and Math tests, making the sample size larger and more representative.
A story on A1 Friday incorrectly quoted Goff as attributing the low sample size to rates of students opting out of the test.
INCORRECT INFORMATION: Benton County Sheriff Scott Jackson is up for re-election this November and his name will be on the ballot — although he is running unopposed.
An article on A1 Wednesday incorrectly stated Jackson was re-elected in May. Jackson had no opponents register to run against him in the May primary and in Benton County there is no primary election for sheriff unless three or more candidates register, and the election for sheriff goes directly to the fall general election.
INCORRECT SITUATION: Albany police responded to a report of an injury wreck at 6:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the intersection of Knox Butte Road and Goldfish Farm Road. A delivery truck headed north on Goldfish Farm Road turned in front of an eastbound Chevrolet. The driver of the truck, Noah Andrew Ellis, 46, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver of the Chevrolet, Alan Cockrell, 53, was cited for driving without a license or proof of insurance. Cockrell's license situation was stated incorrectly in a police report published Wednesday about the collision.
We regret the errors.