We seek to correct all errors of fact in our paper. If you see something that needs clarification or correction, call the newsroom at 541-812-6098.
CAMPAIGN TIMELINE: Information in Wednesday's story previewing the Corvallis City Council Ward 2 race misstated the timing of candidate Catherine Mater's decision to run. Mater learned of the “wanted” poster that criticized her opposition to the siting of the men’s cold weather homeless shelter on Second Street before she filed papers Aug. 7 to run for the council.
INCORRECT INFORMATION: In Thursday's story about the Linn County Board of Commissioner's race, some incorrect information was published.
William Templeton lives in Albany. He helped build a greenhouse on a family members' land near Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey's property, according to Templeton's family.
We regret the errors.