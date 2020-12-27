 Skip to main content
Correction

  • Updated

Wildfires: The Lionshead Fire overran the town of Detroit, Oregon, on the night of Sept. 8 and the morning of Sept. 9. A date in a photo caption on page 18 of the "Year in Review" special section in Sunday's paper was incorrect.

