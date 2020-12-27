Wildfires: The Lionshead Fire overran the town of Detroit, Oregon, on the night of Sept. 8 and the morning of Sept. 9. A date in a photo caption on page 18 of the "Year in Review" special section in Sunday's paper was incorrect.
Correction
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
City to force RV and car campers out while adding amenities
- Updated
The mid-valley recorded 64 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 while an outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home mushroomed to more tha…
- Updated
A Sweet Home man has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree manslaughter for killing a woman and her daughter during a 2019 drunk dri…
- Updated
The way 2020 has been going, if you were tempted to build an ark over the weekend, no one would have second guessed you.
- Updated
A convicted murderer from Portland was accused on Monday afternoon of slaying a man near Jefferson on or about Dec. 5.
- Updated
In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown said school districts, not the state, can decide whether students return to classroom…
- Updated
SWEET HOME — It’s the time of year when Santa Claus often calls on his helpers to get sweet treats delivered by Christmas Day.
The Albany Visitors Association has announced the winners of the 2020 Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest.
- Updated
On Friday afternoon, Albany Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane stood at the corner of Lyon Street and Eighth Avenue, watching the sun m…
- Updated
The coronavirus has claimed 35 more lives in Oregon, including two in Benton County and one in Linn County.