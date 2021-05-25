 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

Cumberland: Cumberland Community Events Center is leasing the former Cumberland Church building from the city of Albany and will buy it before it is moved. A story on page A8 of Sunday's newspaper included incorrect information about the building’s ownership status.

