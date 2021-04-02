Correction

Schrader votes: An Oregon Capitol Bureau story about Oregon's share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress on page A6 of Friday’s newspaper contained an error on the votes of Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat who represents Oregon’s 5th congressional district. Schrader opposed the original version of the bill passed by the House on Feb. 27. He voted in favor of the revised version sent to President Biden on March 10.