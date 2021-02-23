Correction

 Skip to main content
Timber Unity: Members of Timber Unity collected donated firewood on Kent Mueller’s property near Tangent on Friday for distribution to people affected by recent ice storms. A photo caption on page A1 of Tuesday’s paper included incorrect information about the property’s owner.

