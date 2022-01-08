Half a paragraph: A technical glitch cut off the first paragraph of an A1 story in Saturday's edition, under the headline "State devises triage rules." Here is the paragraph in full: Facing the likely scenario of too many patients and not enough hospital beds amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Oregon Health Authority released on Friday an interim system of triage to prioritize who receives health care.
Correction
