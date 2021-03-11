Correction

 Skip to main content
  • Updated

Van Buren Bridge: The Oregon Department of Transportation is rerouting vehicles weighing more than 12 tons from the Van Buren Bridge to Highway 20 to avoid sending them through city streets. A story on page A1 of Thursday's newspaper gave the wrong reason for the detour.

