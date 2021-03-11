Van Buren Bridge: The Oregon Department of Transportation is rerouting vehicles weighing more than 12 tons from the Van Buren Bridge to Highway 20 to avoid sending them through city streets. A story on page A1 of Thursday's newspaper gave the wrong reason for the detour.
Correction
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Philomath police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning at the Forest Meadows manufactured home park.
- Updated
Longtime Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey died of cancer-related causes on Tuesday morning, a county spokesman said. The Lebanon-area res…
- Updated
Three people were hospitalized Friday following an early-morning crash involving two commercial vehicles on Interstate 5 in south Linn County.
The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday afternoon that cautioned about a storm that could drop a half-inch …
- Updated
A year after shutting schools down to in-person learning, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday that all schools must be open to in-person learn…
- Updated
How homelessness is criminalized in small cities and towns across the West.
- Updated
Benton County and Oregon State University are in the first steps of asking Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority to change their…
- Updated
Two people died Saturday in a 1 p.m. two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Clatsop County near milepost 14.
- Updated
The CDC has released long-awaited guidance that says vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
- Updated
The $1.9 trillion federal pandemic relief package is expected to pass the House and hit President Joe Biden’s desk soon. Millions of taxpayers could begin to see direct benefits almost immediately.