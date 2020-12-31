Willamette Manor: Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Willamette Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon. An incorrect number was included in a story on page A3 of Thursday’s newspaper.
Correction
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ALBANY POLICE
- Updated
Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more depended on Trump's approval.
- Updated
When Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker was 15 years old, he ran away from home and lived in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district, which …
- Updated
The vast majority of Oregon residents — including those in Linn and Benton counties — will ring in the New Year under the most restrictive COV…
- Updated
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
- Updated
Updated: Police say the explosion inside a vehicle parked downtown early Christmas morning was deliberate. Three people were hurt and 911 service was reportedly knocked out after the blast. The FBI is on scene.
- Updated
Starting New Year’s Day, Oregon residents will no longer have to prove their immigration status to be eligible for a driver’s license.
- Updated
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats' push to immediately bring President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote.
- Updated
The state's COVID-19 numbers look good in large part because restrictions have worked. So why not not be patient until the public is vaccinated to reopen schools?
- Updated
A three-day streak of less than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 — a rare stretch of positive news regarding the spread of the illness — was broken…