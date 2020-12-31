 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction

Correction

  • Updated

Willamette Manor: Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Willamette Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon. An incorrect number was included in a story on page A3 of Thursday’s newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News