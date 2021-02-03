 Skip to main content
Correction

Correction

  • Updated

Incorrect vote: The Benton County Planning Commission passed a conditional use permit for Highway 20 land acquisition and easements on a 7-0 vote Tuesday night. The vote was incorrect on Page A1 in Wednesday's editions.

