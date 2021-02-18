 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction

Correction

Vaccination clinic: Benton County and Samaritan Health Services held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium in Corvallis. A story on page A3 of Thursday’s paper had the wrong day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lebanon parents protest delay
Local

Lebanon parents protest delay

  • Updated

LEBANON - Lebanon Community Schools held its first in-person board meeting in nearly a year Thursday night at the Santiam Travel Station. Outs…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News