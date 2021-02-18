Correction

Vaccination clinic: Benton County and Samaritan Health Services held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium in Corvallis. A story on page A3 of Thursday’s paper had the wrong day.
