Correction

Gerweck sentencing: Scott Gerweck was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. A story on page A2 of the Friday paper included incorrect information about presumptive sentencing for his crimes.

