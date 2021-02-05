Gerweck sentencing: Scott Gerweck was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. A story on page A2 of the Friday paper included incorrect information about presumptive sentencing for his crimes.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Stayton woman died after her vehicle struck a downed tree on Highway 226 near Scio on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Ore…
- Updated
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a bus in downtown Corvallis Thursday night.
- Updated
Linn County residents in the state’s 1a vaccination category can get COVID-19 shots Wednesday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Alb…
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sweet Home and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains from 4 p.m. Tuesda…
- Updated
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny says Gov. Kate Brown’s latest round of releases from Oregon prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic h…
- Updated
Another free COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
- Updated
A cacophony of construction continued, much like nearly every day for months, in the Reserve at Sommerset, a new neighborhood in Albany near …
- Updated
A former Corvallis teacher who pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges in December has been sentenced to three years of supervise…
- Updated
The Legislature and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appear headed for a showdown over who will control redistricting of legislative and…
- Updated
The Albany City Council last week booted Jo Rae Perkins from her position on the city’s Human Relations Commission. It was right to do so. Now…