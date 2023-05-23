Wrong proclaimer: The editorial in Sunday's edition, under the headline "No hiding in the middle these days," should have attributed approval of last year's Pride proclamation only to Mayor Alex Johnson II. The erroneous information was taken from a story that appeared in the May 29, 2022, edition.
