MISIDENTIFIED DRIVER: In Tuesday's story about Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa and her husband, Stephen, suffering injuries in a crash, the people in the other vehicle were misidentified. The actual driver of the second vehicle was Elizabeth Olivas, 25, of California. Her passenger was 30-year-old Michelle Zacharias. They were treated at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. 

