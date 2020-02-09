Cool day for Sweetheart Run

“But we fell in love with this place and decided why wait?” Mynar said. “We would come up here on vacation an every time it got harder and harder to leave.”

The couple moved here in August.

Mynar, 39, was set to run the 5K with her mother, Mary Olson, who lives in Las Vegas.

“I used to run half-marathons and this is a good way to get back into it,” said Mynar, who teaches sixth grade at Lebanon’s Pioneer School.

She was happy to be able to run the race with her mother.

It also was a family affair for Laurel Henry and her daughters Kimberly and Katrina Henry, who moved to Sweet Home five years ago from Maryland.

Laurel Henry was wearing a bright red dress in honor of upcoming Valentine’s Day.

“We retired and had looked at five states,” she said. “We vacationed here and were impressed with how friendly everyone is and how clean it is.”

The family lives on nine acres near Crawfordsville and they enjoy watching elk, turkey and bald eagles.

Henry said she had two knee replacement surgeries last year, so she’s just now getting back into the swing of running.