LEBANON — City of Lebanon officials say crews will be finishing work on Russell Drive and River Road next week.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 25, Eugene Sand Construction will begin the final construction phase of the road improvement project. Traffic will be controlled on Russell Drive by flaggers and/or a pilot car from Franklin Street to the new Lebanon water intake site on River Road.
City officials estimate the new roadway surfacing will be completed by Friday, Sept. 28.
Motorists/residents in the affected area should expect delays and/or detours around construction activities. Residents in the impacted area will have access but should expect periods of time where access to individual driveways or side streets may not be possible, in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.
For more information, contact Gaylan Morris, project manager, at 541-258-4276.