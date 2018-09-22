The Albany chapter of Ocean Blue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to conservation of the world's oceans, has received a Spirit Mountain Community Fund grant of $7,000.
The award was part of $670,913 given to 34 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on Sept. 12.
Ocean Blue representatives said the Albany chapter plans to use the money as part of its Periwinkle Creek project.
The group is working on the creek starting at Interstate 5 and heading west, planting native vegetation grown by youths in the Oak Creek Juvenile Correction system. The goal is to use the vegetation to protect the urban streams that flow into larger rivers and then to the ocean.