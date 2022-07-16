Things get intentionally weird at Corvallis road race

Contestants at races in Eugene were chasing international glory Saturday afternoon, July 16, competing to be best in their sports in the track and field worlds. At the same time, at another race in Corvallis, contestants were just trying to get across the finish line during the 30th Graand Kinetic Challenge.

Racers mounted 14 steel-and-plaster, chain-driven sculptures and circled in a parking lot at Benton County Fairgrounds. A sparkly pink bunny beat a drum, a pedal-powered Viking longboat caught a southeasterly wind and the human-powered part-artwork, part-engineering feats were set loose on Corvallis streets in a flurry of spinning legs and cartoonish honk-honking horns.

Some of the contraptions went slowly from the starting gate. Others went very slowly.

“Hurry up and get here, then hurry up and start, then hurry up and finish,” race volunteer Shane Mueller said.

Mueller once rode with a team for a sculpture called Kinetic Killer Whale. But the sculpture had endured salty sea water at the hands of its former owners during races in Port Townsend, Washington, Mueller said, and the whale at some point rusted over too badly to stay in motion.

“It goes from kinetic sculpture to yard art to landfill,” Mueller said.

Mueller continued to show up to events because he wants to buy back in, he said — perhaps source another machine from someone leaving the sport — and because the community of riders, welders, artists, mechanics, engineers and others who keep it going appeals to him.

It mixes a little Burning Man, Coachella and Oregon Country Fair vibes.

And, “it’s in my blood,” Mueller said.

Students from Children’s Farm Home School wore matching yellow shirts filling in on the team’s third year in the competition, atop a sculpture dubbed Punk Rocket. A model Solar System hung and rotated above the sculpture while a support team counter-rotated on bicycles.

Someone didn’t quite sync their pedaling with teammates; or someone didn’t make a smooth gear shift — they weren’t sure which — and halted the machine.

A pair of support riders in the makeup of clowns came to a halt with the machine, while someone exclaimed “it’s not funny!”

On the opposite side of the fairgrounds, machines returning from a road circuit donned chunky, weight-distributing tire cladding and earned points with judges for engineering their way out of a required climb over a steep, loose, sandy incline.

Flying Spaghetti Monster was the first back from the road and required little gearing and tire change to make it over the dune.

A round, hamster wheel-like cage, dubbed World’s Biggest Bitcoin, threatened to tip, drawing a light ribbing from an audience that stared, transfixed, at the clanking sculptures.

“Bitcoin is falling!” someone said, drawing laughs.

Punk Rocket tried twice to take the most challenging line over the dune, then completed the more popular “easy” route on its third try, starting from a grass incline rather than deep sediment.

Absent the machines, Eric Nielsen pointed to empty fairgrounds spaces between a livestock barn and a recreational vehicle camping spots where at one time da Vinci Days would have held live music on a stage. Elsewhere, vendors would have provided food and Oregon State University colleges would have demonstrated cutting-edge technologies for excited children.

Nielsen heads the board of the nonprofit that ran the festival for 28 years, he said, before dwindling community support and funding ran afoul of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers ended the festival in 2020 and the festival’s name now serves as a banner for the Graand Kinetic Challenge that emerged as a core annual event.

But Nielsen said he’s not not optimistic that something could replace the dayslong celebration of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

“We still have this place,” he said. “We still have this weekend.”

Nielsen said it will take community participation to sense out what participants would demand in the festival.

“Perhaps da Vinci Days as we knew it had run its course,” he said. “What’s next, Corvallis?”

The kinetic challenge continues Sunday, July 17, near Crystal Lakes Sports Fields in Corvallis.