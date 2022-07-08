Sheena Easton was for Albany's eyes only

Sheena Easton transported Albany back to the 1980s to kick off the city's River Rhythms concerts on Thursday, July 7.

She vowed to sing only tunes the crowd would recognize, because let's face it, she said, she hasn't had a hit in years. She also sang a couple of covers, including Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" (made famous by Sinéad O'Connor) and the Emotions' "Best of My Love."

The hits had many members of the audience dancing, but it was Easton's jokes that hit the right notes.

"I'm betting a third of you thought you were coming to see Sheila E.," she quipped.

River Rhythms is hosted by Albany Parks & Recreation at Monteith Riverpark on many Thursday nights in July and August.

