Pioneer descendants descend on Scio

Debbie Lee typically is an educator, previously a mint farmer, once an Oregon State University graduate and the descendant of ranchers like those who homesteaded her property in Milton-Freewater.

She’s known professionally as Deborah Lee Barker, she said.

But on Saturday, Sept. 10, surrounded by people removed six generations from the first Oregonians, she may as well have been known as wagonmaster.

“Today, I’m a Shelton,” Lee Barker said. “All the way.”

More than 163 years removed from Oregon’s establishment as a state, 175 years after the arrival of the first wagon trains of European settlers to what would become the mid-Willamette Valley, the living relations gathered in Scio.

Some families really hadn’t gone far.

Early arrivals

Lance and Nancy Shelton uncovered and positioned a thematic cake on a table for sixth-, seventh-generation Oregonians.

The Sheltons live in Terrebonne now, east of the Cascades where some settled before there was an Oregon. But until recently, they were from Scio.

Lance Shelton’s family walked out of Oregon’s spine in late 1847, into what is now the Willamette Valley. They settled in Linn County and took up jobs growing food.

Nancy Shelton said she was born in the U.S. Midwest, but moved with her family to Scio. She grew up there, and met Lance Shelton in grade school. Nancy met many Sheltons, she said, farmers and families of farmers who related to Lance.

“They were all from the area,” Nancy Shelton said.

But she learned in the last few years they’re really from the area.

The confection featured a conestoga wagon — emblematic, they said, of the rough and sometimes fatal journey that settlers endured in the mid-1800s.

“We wanted something identifiable,” Lance Shelton said.

Wagons and oxen dotted ridges and valleys on their way west. They followed ruts and floated rivers nearly two centuries ago in a race for faraway land promised by underwriters who had never seen it.

The trip took nearly half a year. Planning how much food, oxen feed, how many crops to plant, what supplies to bring took even longer.

Among the first into Oregon, the Shelton family saw a few additions on the trip over the Great Plains.

“There were marriages,” Nancy Shelton said. “There were births. And there were deaths.”

An 18-year-old boy, the son of a family named Fulkerson, became hypothermic in June 1847 swimming across the North Platte River. He had dove into the rushing waters to herd valuable oxen to shore.

He died four days later.

Others died of disease — two died with fevers at a river crossing in Wyoming. Another Fulkerson, Mary Ramsey Miller, died with a fever in July.

Debbie Lee talked about the culture of expansion at their backs, religious missions and patriotic obligations and the dangle of first-come, first-serve land ownership.

It all came together in the mid-1800s, “by God, of course,” she said.

The first catalyst was the purchase of the Louisiana Territory in 1803.

That one encouraged Baptist settlers to flood along rivers and near trade cities like St. Louis in a great swath of land that would become Missouri. It also convinced many in the U.S. that the country was going to reach the West Coast, if only for settlers.

The U.S. government low-balled the people who lived along the Missouri River, purchasing the east bank of the Missouri River for $7,500. Men who wanted their own property, or to add to their holdings in Missouri, rushed in to settle.

And in front of them, more consolidation, another territory and the promise of even more land. The U.S. government convinced mostly Kalapuya languages-speaking people who lived in the Willamette Valley to cede their land to the Oregon Territory.

Anyone who arrived in the territory before Dec. 1, 1850, was promised 320 acres of land or 640 for married couples.

“It was a land grab,” Debbie Lee said.

Rough road

Most of the people at Saturday’s gathering had never met.

They knew one another through emails and online records and the swapping of stories that had been passed down over more than 100 years.

“The stories match,” Debbie Lee said. “That’s how we know they’re true.”

Debbie Lee is a sixth-generation Oregonian.

The furthest descended is eight generations removed from European settlement.

“Wyatt,” Debbie Lee said. “He’s my grandson. He’s going to help me run the projector.”

The Shelton family was in the wagon train at the front of a train of wagon trains.

She said the families on that train, the Curly train, are named and their exploits recorded in a detailed journal that corroborates family histories, newspaper clippings, and texts found in museums across the state.

The families rarely inter-married, she said, but were all sort of related in a way as a class of traveler. Wagons carried ambition west.

“There were no wimps onboard,” she told the pioneer families.

She told the assembled families about the risk of going into frontier country with small children, few sources of new supplies, and treacherous terrain in three seasons.

People stole from the camped wagons, robbed settlers, charged $5 to $15 for ferry crossings — a small fortune in 1840s money.

“That was it,” she said. “The end of Missouri was the end of the United States.”

Settlers had to guess how many oxen, cows, bulls they needed to feed themselves and breed upon arrival in the west. She said settlers would have seen plumes of ash from Mt. St. Helens as they rounded the northern part of proto-Oregon.

Debbie Lee pointed to some assembled people in sneakers, jeans and polo shirts.

“The Fulkerson family ran out of food,” she said.

And at the end of the trail, the Barlow Road. Debbie Lee described it as a treacherous and slippery slope.

“You walk on down the trail. You risk your life, in the worst possible way. Your animals are half dead,” she said.

But then, at last, the Willamette Valley. Land claims, and farming, and the city of Scio.

Debbie Lee called on the families, the Curls and Cyruses and Hubbards, the descendants in the room who had shared family histories and contributed their amassed knowledge, to make one more journey.

She told her grandson, Wyatt, that he'd have to lead the 200-year pioneer reunion in Scio in 2047.

By then, it could be nine generations of settler families.

"I think that's pretty cool," Debbie Lee said.